Robert E. Fuller, 88 of West Shelby passed away Aug. 15, 2019. He worked at Harrison Radiator/Delphi in Lockport for 30 years and was a lifelong farmer. Visitation Mon., Aug. 19th from 5-7 pm at Cooper Funeral Home, 215 W. Center St., Medina. Graveside committal Tues., Aug. 20th at 2pm in Mt…