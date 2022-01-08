Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.