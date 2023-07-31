The Erie Canal Flight of Five locks just became a bit more special, to two people, at least. Aloysiai Beaulieu and Jonathan Herman were married on the stone stairway between the old and modern locks Saturday.
The couple met in Philadelphia where both were working in the hospitality industry. Beaulieu, a Lockport native, was waiting tables at a bar-restaurant and Herman ran another bar where they met. They dated for three years before deciding to tie the knot.
Next came the question “Where?”
Neither of them remembers whose idea it was now, but the thought of getting married in history-rich locale soon caught fire in their imagination.
“We knew we wanted something unique,” Beaulieu said.
The 200-guest gathering was the first recorded wedding ever held at the Lockport Locks, according to Beaulieu. The first steps to making it happen included getting liability insurance and permission from New York State.
“It was a little bit of back and forth and it took a while, because they hadn’t done it before. They didn’t know what the proper procedures were,” Beaulieu said. “Now that they know I think it might be more of a thing.”
Herman, a Pennsylvania native, said he’s very interested in history and the idea of getting married literally on a piece of Lockport’s past was perfect.
His family roots are traced to German and Dutch settlers in the Keystone State, some of the first pioneers in the Northeast. He remembers learning about Sal the mule in the song “Low Bridge, Everybody Down” (“Fifteen Miles on the Erie Canal”).
“The whole town was built around this block,” Herman said of the locks area. “It’s really the heart of the town.”
The couple’s wedding reception was held at the Shamus, which is owned by Beaulieu’s mom. Their departure from the Shamus was in a Bentley driven by a friend.
“That’s the cool thing about getting married in a small town where you know everybody,” Herman said.
“Because everybody is just willing to help,” Beaulieu finished.
