NEWFANE — Save The Michaels of the World, Inc. and Newfane United Methodist Church are hosting an opioid awareness information session with guest speaker Avi Israel at 7 p.m. Thursday at Newfane Community Center, rear of the town hall on Main Street.
The session is open to all who would like more information about opioid awareness, overdose awareness and recovery education.
Avi Israel founded Save the Michaels of the World, after his own son committed suicide due to an opioid addiction. Save the Michaels of the World, Inc. was created to help raise awareness of prescription drug addiction and how the abuse and misuse of controlled substances can lead to illness, depression, deaths from overdose and suicide, and the devastation of caregivers and loved ones.
Save The Michaels of the World has an office 81 Walnut St., Lockport. For more information, visit http://www.savethemichaels.org/.
