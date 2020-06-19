North Tonawanda Republican Rob Ortt announced Friday that he has enough votes to become the next GOP leader of the New York State Senate.
Ortt was in the running with fellow state Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, to replace John Flanagan as the next leader of the Republican conference in Albany’s upper legislative chamber.
Reports indicate that Ortt has secured sufficient support to ascend to the leadership role.
The 41-year-old former mayor of North Tonawanda is a U.S. Army veteran who has represented the state senate's 62nd District since 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.