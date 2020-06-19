Ortt in line for senate leadership post

State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, is shown here in this Dec. 13 file photo during a press conference with five area county clerks in demanding a delay in implementation of the Green Light Law. Ortt is reportedly in line to become the minority leader for Republicans in the state senate. 

 Connor Hoffman/staff

North Tonawanda Republican Rob Ortt announced Friday that he has enough votes to become the next GOP leader of the New York State Senate.

Ortt was in the running with fellow state Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, to replace John Flanagan as the next leader of the Republican conference in Albany’s upper legislative chamber.

Reports indicate that Ortt has secured sufficient support to ascend to the leadership role. 

The 41-year-old former mayor of North Tonawanda is a U.S. Army veteran who has represented the state senate's 62nd District since 2015. 

