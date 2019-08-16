Ortt to make NY-27 announcement tomorrow 

State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, will be making an announcement tomorrow regarding New York's 27th Congressional District in Lockport first and then later in Batavia.
Ortt will be speaking at the Lockport VFW Hall, 112 Caledonia St., at 10 a.m. and then Batavia City Hall, 1 Batavia City Court, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Andrew Dugan, Ortt's spokesperson, declined to explain what Ortt will be announcing.
However, multiple reports have surfaced in recent weeks stating Ortt is considering running for the congressional seat.
Ortt was sworn in as the state senator for the 62nd district in January 2015.
From 2010 to 2014, he served as the mayor of North Tonawanda.
Ortt enlisted in the NY Army National Guard in Oct. 2001 and received a Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, the Afgan Campaign Medal and the Combat Infantryman's Badge in recognition for his service.
Ortt is the ranking member of the New York State Senate Committee on Agriculture and the Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs. He also serves on the NYS Senate Committees for Energy and Telecommunications; Insurance; Higher Education; Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities; and State-Native American Relations.
U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, was indicted on insider trading charges in 2018 and narrowly defeated Democratic Challenger Nathan McMurray for re-election last year. McMurray announced last weekend he will run again for the seat, which represents the most Republican congressional district in the state.
If Ortt joins the race, he will face several area Republicans who have announced challenges to Collins in recent weeks. State Sen. Chris Jacobs announced his campaign in May. Beth Parlato, a family law attorney and former judge in Darien Center, announced her campaign for the seat in late July.
Collins has not yet said publicly whether he will seek reelection.
In June, Collins bolstered his campaign war-chest by loaning his campaign $500,000 of his own money. He said he wants to signal to supporters that his campaign is "properly funded."
