Two parent advocates, Darryl Barrow and Jon Wiley, have been appointed by the Lockport school board.
According to Superintendent Mathis Calvin III, the two will be paid for their time spent providing resources and assistance to district family and community members.
“They’re responsible for providing advisement to the coordinators of the My Brother’s Keeper program, assisting with family engagement, cultural awareness and training, and they have office hours to meet with different parents across the district,” he said.
Wiley and Barrow will also attend “soft touch” training, to help them facilitate “Triple P” or Positive Parenting programs.
“The goal is to help support parents as they are moving forward to raise their children,” Calvin said.
The positions are funded through the My Brother’s Keeper Family and Community Engagement Program, now in its third year at Lockport City School District. The district received $500,000 from the state education department to fund MBK initiatives over a four-year period.
The MBK program is designed to support better outcomes for young men of color, and all students. Resources include intervention for academic, social and emotional needs, parent advocates and mentors, the Nurturing Fathers and Positive Parenting programs, and travel / field trips to expose participants to their history and career opportunities.
“I do believe the MBK program is helpful and supportive of our students and their families,” Calvin said. “In my opinion this program adds to the work that we are working diligently on each day as educators.”
Calvin said the program embraces milestones in education including: students entering school “ready to learn”; reading proficiency by third grade; all students graduating from high school and going on to secondary education, whether college or workforce training; and all students being employable and safe from violent crime.
Currently the program is headed by Anna Adjei-Barrett, who is on leave, Calvin said. In her place, Heather McClain is the MBK program supervisor, as well as the district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
As the director of DEI, McClain said, “I am looking forward to increasing opportunities for our families to work with staff on learning how to best support the diverse needs of our students. In addition, I welcome the opportunity to work with all of our MBK program participants. Throughout the year we will provide various extracurricular activities, mentoring opportunities, career exploration events and series of academic and social-emotional support for MBK program participants and their families.”
The parent advocates, Barrow and Wiley, will meet with parents at the district’s Family Empowerment Center on the first floor of Cornerstone CFCU Arena. To get in touch with them, call 716-438-7698, extension 501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.