A group of young, local musicians will be showing off their talents on a festival stage in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.
The PB&J Jam Band will hit the Kids’ Village stage at the Music is Art Festival at Buffalo Riverworks at 4:45 p.m.
Five up and coming players who performed at all three monthly installments of this year’s summertime PB&J Jam at Windsor Village comprise the band: Almon Porter on vocals, Tommy Martin on drums, Charlie Beyer on drums, Mason Richeu on guitar and Braylon Heimen on guitar.
Joining the young players will be seasoned pros Jack McArdle on guitar and Matt Rutschmann on bass.
For the past decade, the PB&J Jams have given up-and-coming musicians the opportunity to hone their live performance chops and jam alongside their veteran counterparts. As the name suggests, donations of peanut butter and jelly are gathered at the concerts and donated to local food pantries.
PB&J Jam organizer Kathy O’Keefe said Saturday’s performance will provide the young players with the opportunity to make music on a larger stage and will build off the experiences they had at the previous jams.
“This will help prepare them to approach the stage professionally,” O’Keefe said.
Several of the PB&J Jam Band’s members have expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn alongside seasoned players and grow as musicians.
“I’ve definitely grown a lot,” 15-year-old Almon Porter said. “They linked me with a voice lessons teacher, which is helping me become a stronger musician and learn more. I thank them for that.”
“Whenever I go there, there’s a bunch of friends there and it makes me feel happy,” 12-year-old Tommy Martin said.
On Wednesday evening the band rehearsed and put together the setlist consisting of mostly classic and contemporary rock songs for Saturday’s performance. Now that the members feel ready to rock ‘n’ roll, they are greatly anticipating hitting the stage at Music is Art.
While Martin didn’t want to give away any of the songs the band will be performing, he said he is most looking forward to playing “probably the biggest song” by fellow drummer Phil Collins.
“I’m ready for Saturday, because it’s going to be big,” he said. “I just want people to know you’re going to love this stage performance.”
“Just being able to have my time to shine is what I’m most excited for,” Porter added.
