The Pendleton Town Clerk’s Office now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the town hall, 6570 Campbell Boulevard.
Call (716) 625-8833 and choose option 3 to ask questions or schedule an appointment. Appointments are not required but are strongly encouraged. For more details, visit the town’s website: www.pendletonny.us.
For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other passport and international travel information, visit the only official website for passport information: travel.state.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.