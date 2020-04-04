Pet fostering takes off with more Americans at home

The Associate Press Kim Simeon; her husband, Adam; and children, Annabel, 9, and Brennan, 11, pose for a photo with Nala, a dog they are fostering, in Omaha, Neb. The Simeon family was headed home to Omaha from a much-needed Smoky Mountains vacation when Kim Simeon spotted a social media post from the Nebraska Humane Society, pleading with people to consider fostering a pet.