Town of Lockport residents, beware.
Town Supervisor Mark Crocker said Monday that a couple of residents had contacted the town hall to complain about a telephone scammer who's telling people that they owe back town taxes on their property. According to Crocker, Caller ID identifies the call as coming from the town.
Residents are urged not to give out their credit card numbers over the phone and anyone who receives a call like the one reported here should contact New York State Police immediately.
