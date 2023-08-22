A city-based development company has purchased land on South Transit Street with the intention to raise the Rowhouses of Lockport overlooking the Erie Canal.
Bennett & Sons Development founder Jonathan Bennett, an architect with 30 years experience, said he foresees “a lot of attention” being directed to downtown Lockport, so much so that he is in the midst of purchasing two more properties and has his sights set on three more in addition.
Bennett’s proposed development at South Transit and State streets consists of two apartment houses, one eight stories and the other five stories, both with first-floor retail / commercial space, and a five-story parking garage. Fair market rental rates would be charged at each of the 64 apartments, he told the Niagara County Planning Board while introducing the proposal Monday.
Bennett purchased the 1.29-acre property from the William Stamp Trust. The old Garlock’s restaurant building is not included and would not be touched by the development, Bennett said.
Bennett requested and received the county planning board’s recommendation for three variances to accommodate the Rowhouses plan: One allowing 299 parking spots where normally 328 spots would be required; one allowing maximum building height of 90 feet where the limit is 35 feet; and one allowing a 20-foot setback where the minimum is 30 feet.
Bennett described the Rowhouses project as a $30 million to $40 million endeavor. While his company would accept any grants or subsidies offered, he said the development plan is not dependent on them.
“We’re going in knowing we can afford it all,” Bennett said.
Bennett’s next stops are the city planning board and Zoning Board of Appeals. The developer said he’d likely start construction as soon as he obtains the necessary approvals and permits, and he estimated the job could be done in about 18 months.
