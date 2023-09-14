A plastics company aiming to build a factory in the Lockport Industrial Park has dropped manufacturing of PVC pipes from its proposed operations.
SRI CV Plastics Inc.’s application for tax incentives to raise its facility, where one-time-use food containers would be manufactured, was put on hold in July after the company was accused of circulating a summary of a study promoting the safety of PVC manufacturing that was fabricated and produced by artificial intelligence.
Attorney Terry Burton, representing SRI CV Plastics, on Thursday told the Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency board that the company is pulling PVC pipe manufacturing over environmental concerns about the use of polyvinyl chloride in the manufacturing process.
Instead, SRI CV Plastics would solely produce “plastic food containers, utensils and comparable products made from recyclable polypropylene and polystyrene” at the facility, Burton said.
PVC pipe manufacturing was a “secondary aspect” of the project, he added.
“We were just like, ‘maybe we'll do this,’ and now everybody's up in arms...this is much ado about a theoretical second phase,” Burton said.
SRI CV's change of plans followed an outpouring of concern, by residents and environmental organizations, over the impacts of plastic manufacturing.
Organizations including Beyond Plastics and the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York contend that the IDA board should reject SRI CV Plastics Inc.’s application even though it would no longer be producing PVCs.
“Our reasons to oppose subsidizing single-use packaging are straightforward. It’s a bad investment that would be contrary to the New York climate law and the (state) Department of Environmental Conservation Solid Waste Management Plan, which calls for reducing single-use plastic packaging,” said Alexis Goldsmith, organizing director for Beyond Plastics.
In addressing the summary of a study on plastics that was deemed to be fabricated and produced by artificial intelligence, Burton told the board that India-based SRI CV Plastics erroneously used Chat GPT as an English translation tool and a search engine.
“Where they went afoul was when they use Chat GPT as a search engine like Google or Bing... but Chat GPT made it up. The people in India were not aware of that.”
Burton told the board that Varum Velumani, operations manager for SRI CV Plastics, was “embarrassed” and “there was no deliberate attempt” to mislead the board or members of the community with the false summary.
After putting the application on hold for a month to investigate, Tom Sy, administrative director of the town IDA, said the board’s questions were answered in the “copious” amounts of information Burton and SRI CV Plastics provided to them following the AI-generated summary.
The board plans to continue discussing the application at next month’s board meeting.
“We wouldn’t want in on that type of relationship if there was significant trust issues,” Sy said.
According to Sy, SRI CV Plastics is seeking $312,000 in subsidies from the Town of Lockport Industrial Development Agency through a 15-year industrial Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement with sales tax exemption for construction-related purchases and mortgage tax abatement on two acres that it would acquire in the town industrial park. The company would invest $2.34 million in raising a 14,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and projects employment of 25 people, 20 on a full-time basis.
