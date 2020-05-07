Shooting probe on Ninth Street

Niagara Falls police were called to a report of a shooting early Thursday to the 3100 block of Ninth Street. Initial reports from the scene indicate that one person was killed and another person was taken to the hospital with injuries. 

Police are continuing to investigate. 

This is a developing story and the Niagara Gazette will provide additional information as it is made available. 

