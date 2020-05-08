After an early Friday morning incident on Raymond Road in Lockport, New York State Police are searching for a hunter that ran away after they say he accidentally shot two other hunters.
James O'Callaghan, public information officer for the state police, said troopers responded to a report of two victims with gunshots wounds on Raymond Road, in between Transit and Rapids Road, at 6:20 a.m. Friday.
O'Callaghan said the two hunters had entered into a wooded area with permission from the owner of the land and then came across a set of decoys. At that point, they began to walk away. O'Callaghan said both were shot with "turkey shots," which he described as "small pellets," as they attempted to leave the property.
One man was struck in the face and the other in the high shoulder area. The man who struck in the face was transported to Erie County Medical Center. O'Callaghan said the injuries to both men are considered to be non-life-threatening.
O'Callaghan said the hunter did come up to apologize to the men he shot, but then ran away before troopers responded. Investigators believe the shooting was an accident, but they still need to talk to the shooter, O'Callaghan said.
"You don't want to leave the scene. When he left the scene, there wasn't medical staff there to even assess the injuries on the two people he shot ... What if it was life threatening?" O'Callaghan said.
The investigation into the hunter is being conducted with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as it's a hunting-related incident.
