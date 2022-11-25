This combination of photos provided by the Chesapeake, Va., Police Department shows top from left, Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton and Randy Blevins, and, bottom from left, Kellie Pyle and Lorenzo Gamble, who Chesapeake police identified as victims of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at a Walmart in Chesapeake. (Chesapeake Police Department via AP)