City of Lockport
• POSSESSION: Jacob M. Shubbuck, 17, 53 Treehaven Drive, was charged on Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana after a 12:45 a.m. traffic stop on Walnut Street. During a search of his vehicle, police found several small bags of a green leafy material, an off white substance and $2083 in cash, according to Lockport Police Department. He was detained pending a court appearance.
• POSSESSION: Leonard James, 33, 74 Genesee St., Apt. 1, was charged on Thursday with petit larceny, resisting arrest, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, two counts of criminal mischief, assault: recklessly causing physical injury and unlawful possession of marijuana. Police responded to 7-Eleven, 95 South Transit St. for a report of a hold-up alarm and took James into custody after a short chase. A store employee said he came in previously and has threatened, panhandled and caused disturbances, according to Lockport Police Department. A woman reported that he damaged her vehicle trunk when he slid over it to escape police. He was detained pending a court appearance.
