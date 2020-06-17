Poll: Sweeping change in US views of police violence

The Associated PressIn this June 12, 2020, photo, Promise Goodwine, of Tampa, Fla., protests on a part of 16th Street renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. More Americans now say police brutality is a serious problem that too often goes undisciplined and unequally targets black Americans. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows a dramatic shift in the nationâ€™s public opinion on policing and race.