Joshua Memphis Folmar, 4, left, battles reigning champion Josh Vinson Jr., 5, during the second annual Josh Fight at Bowling Lake Park, in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, May 21, 2022. For the second time in Lincoln's history, Joshes from far and wide gathered to defend the right to their name. Non-Joshes also joined the brawl, and together, the crowd contributed to the $20,576 raised for Children's Hospital Medical Center in Omaha. (Jaiden Tripi/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)