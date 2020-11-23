Diane Elizabeth Fredericks, 82, of Pavo, GA; died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at PruittHealth-Moultrie. Born on June 8, 1938 in Newfane, New York, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Herman Schrader and Loie Goodneck Schrader. Diane was an owner of a bridal store in New York known as Br…