Pope on new year: Pandemic is hard, but focus on the good

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Areas of patchy fog. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.