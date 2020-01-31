DANNEMORA — Officials have confirmed that a substance found in a piece of mail Friday morning caused some Clinton Correctional Facility Annex staff to feel ill.
"A short time ago, at the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex, an apparent unknown substance was found in a letter that was opened and caused a number of staff to feel ill and then be taken to an outside hospital," State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson Thomas Mailey said in a statement.
"A local hazmat team, New York State Police and DOCCS Office of Special Investigations have been called in.
This is an ongoing investigation and the department cannot comment further."
State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman told the Press-Republican that State Police are working jointly with DOCCS on the incident.
In scanner reports, first responders have been discussing decontamination efforts and transports of individuals, including some by state van.
More details will be added to this report.
