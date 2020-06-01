Protesters gather outside Lockport City Hall

Dozens of people have gathered at Lockport City Hall where they are taking part in the latest in a series of local protests aimed at voicing concerns about social injustice in response to the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
A crowd of protesters began gathering together outside the city hall building around 6 p.m.
Officers from Lockport as well as New York State Troopers and deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office are on scene, standing between the protesters and the building.
The protesters are shouting "No Justice, No Peace" as part of the demonstration.
At the encouragement of protesters, Mayor Michelle Roman and officers from Lockport took a knee as a show of solidarity with the demonstrators.
No incidents of violence or destruction of property has been reported.
The newspaper is continuing to follow this developing story and will provide additional information as it is made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.