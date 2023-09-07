A quesito is a pastry wrapped around cheese. It can be flavored or plain, and if that sounds good, why not add a cup of coffee or an exotic drink like soursop juice? All will be found at Quesito Bar, a new grab-n-go spot opening this fall at 272 East Avenue.
Owner-operator Yoselyn Rodriguez came to Western New York in 2018 after experiencing a brush with danger as Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico. In the aftermath, she found herself with no job and her home was in shambles.
But Rodriguez was not helpless. She called her uncle in Buffalo and asked if he had any space for her. Soon after arriving, she landed a job in Getzville as a public health technician and moved to Lockport to be closer to work, as well as take advantage of the more affordable rent.
It wasn’t until Rodriguez moved here that she learned how to make the delicious pastries of her youth.
“My grandmother was very jealous. When she was cooking, you weren’t allowed in the kitchen,” she said.
Instead, Rodriguez learned by watching daytime television, cooking shows especially, while her newborn twins, Stella and Michael, napped.
Rodriguez said she’d always had the inclination to start her own business. As a high school student she sold chocolate lollipops to her classmates, along with nuts and other snacks.
These days, food service is Rodriguez’s side gig. Her husband, Miguel, mans a table at the midweek Lockport Community Farmers Market where quesitos and other treats can be purchased. Rodriguez also has been baking batches of pastries and offering them wholesale to local shops including Steamworks, Ava’s Corner Table and Terroir General Store.
Meanwhile, she also struck a deal with the Lockport-based Doggie Shop to sell its pet treats at Quesito Bar.
Rodriguez said her true motivation for opening Quesito Bar was the fact that, after moving to Lockport, she didn’t see anything that reminded her of home.
“Looking for places to find my food here in the Lockport area was very difficult at that time. Food from my culture,” she said. “So I learned to bake them and now there’s this.”
At the outset, Rodriguez plans to have Quesito Bar open on Thursday and Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings.
