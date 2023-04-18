NEWFANE — Paul Strobel awakened at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. He’d been feeling a bit sick and got a late start to his day running Strobel Farms. He was making coffee when looked out his kitchen window and spotted two people with videocameras near his barn.
“I saw them, but by the time I got out the front door they were in their car and gone,” Strobel said. “I didn’t get a license plate.”
The incident got ample play Monday night during a Niagara County Legislature committee meeting.
“My neighbors, my residents — people I’ve grown up with my whole life — just on Sunday morning, walked out and there are people walking around the barns. Taking pictures of their cows, their cattle. Their gates," Newfane-based legislator Shawn Foti relayed. "They’re surveilling their properties. They’re having rallies and discussing how they’re going to break into these farms and steal their livestock. It’s an active threat.”
The rallying of which Foti spoke occurred this past Saturday in North Tonawanda. A panel discussion, titled "The Right to Rescue," featured Asha's Farm Sanctuary operator — and accused cattle thief — Tracy Murphy. That was followed up with a workshop, "The Open Rescue Experience," led by Murphy's attorney, California-based animal rights activist Wayne Hsiung.
According to Hsiung and fellow animal rights activist Joe Allman, who helped organize the discussion and workshop, at no time during those sessions was anyone encouraged to break the law.
During the panel discussion, Allman said, Murphy answered questions about her experiences with animal care, up to and including the incident that put her on the wrong side of the law in the summer of 2022. Murphy took in a pair of wandering calves, was in a dispute with their owner and ended up being charged with grand larceny. The charge was later reduced to larceny and the criminal case is now in Newfane Town Court.
Hsiung said his open-rescue workshop was designed to advise what's legal and not legal in New York state when it comes to rescuing a farm animal.
“It is not illegal to help animals who are suffering,” Hsiung said.
As to whether trespassing while attempting to help an animal is justified, Hsiung said it's not, except in the event of certainty that an animal is being abused.
After witnessing the trespassers on his property, Strobel called the Niagara County Sheriff's Department. He also shared details of the incident on Facebook and the news spread quickly in the community. On Tuesday, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti issued a statement declaring that “any illegal action taken by these individuals will be treated as criminal activity. The entering of private property, entering of buildings or stealing of livestock is a crime.”
In a follow-up interview with the Union-Sun & Journal, Filicetti made it clear whose rights he's defending.
Of animal activists generally, he said, “They’re trying to rescue animals from the slaughterhouse. They call it rescuing, but it’s stealing.”
Hsiung said he found it strange that Filicetti would issue a statement speculating on the intent of individuals with videocameras, when his client Murphy was literally threatened with lynching on the sheriff’s own Facebook page.
Reading from posts on that page, which were verified by this reporter, Hsiung emphasized, “‘Wasn’t cattle rustling a hanging offense at one time? We should bring it back.' ... ‘They used to hang cattle/horse thieves … just saying.’”
Hsiung also noted that Murphy's property rights were violated by persons doing "donuts" in her front yard after her arrest.
So far, Strobel is the only farmer who has come forward with a story about his business being targeted. There was no video footage, Filicetti said, but his office is looking into the incident.
“There are three things I wanted to say when I put out the release: One is farmers are alerted. Two, that the public is aware, and three, so things don’t escalate to a physical confrontation,” Filicetti said.
Strobel remains concerned, not just about his business, but about his family, his children, living where he works. He's stunned by the suggestion that he's doing anything wrong.
“I love animals. I’ve birthed thousands of calves and it’s never less miraculous. I protect them and give them the best lives they could have, and now I’m told I’m a bad person," Strobel said. "Yes, they are harvested for food, that’s true, but they would never survive two days in the wild. We care for them, and they don’t suffer, and have good lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.