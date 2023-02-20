A television displays a "no guns" sign at the Transportation Security Administration security area at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Last year saw a record number of guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country. The numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,542 last year. The head of the Transportation Safety Administration, David Pekoske, says this is a reflection of what is going on in society and in “society there are more people carrying firearms.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)