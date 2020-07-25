FILE - In this June 27, 2010 file photo, host Regis Philbin is seen on stage at the 37th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Las Vegas. Philbin, the genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” has died on Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)