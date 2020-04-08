The Barker village board took to the streets, figuratively, to conduct its annual organizational meeting Monday in keeping with the current ban on group assembly due to the pandemic. The weather was favorable and trustees stood six feet away from one another as resolutions were made.
Observed Mayor Aaron Nellist, "Honestly, most of this is procedural, and probably the most important thing is that we're discussing at all. We're trying to get people's mind off this, that this will end. Things will get back to normal, eventually, and just to do things to kind of normalize the situation is probably the most important thing that we could do."
