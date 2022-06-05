Researchers try to solve mystery of missing brown trout from Michigan lake

ELK RAPIDS, Michigan — Four years ago, fisheries management biologist Heather Hettinger began stocking Elk Lake with brown trout.
In 2018, she stocked 40,000 fish. In 2019, 40,000 more. The count of brown trout stocked into Elk Lake is now over 180,000. And yet, according to the reports Hettinger receives in her role with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, very few have been caught.
“Something’s going on in Elk. And it could be that something ecologically is going on in Elk that’s causing fish to not survive or to potentially migrate into Torch Lake. Or it could be something has changed ecologically in Elk Lake that is altering the behavior of those fish.”
Hettinger, along with a collaborative of researchers and riparians, is about to learn much more about what is going on in Elk Lake.
In a coordinated effort this summer between the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division, the Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association, and the Great Lakes Water Studies Institute at Northwestern Michigan College, a team will conduct a comprehensive survey of Elk Lake’s fishery and portions of its lake floor.
While Elk is one of many inland lakes in Michigan, the research of its waters this summer has widespread implications. Analysis will inform statewide questions of fish population health and invasive species spread, as well as further define Elk Lake’s status as a refuge for species which have vanished from Lake Michigan.
DNR fish survey
Elk Lake is a 9-mile long glacial lake located at the border of Antrim and Grand Traverse counties. With a maximum depth of 192 feet, it is the second-deepest inland lake in Michigan after its neighbor Torch, and it is the final lake on the Elk River Chain of Lakes before the waters drain into the east arm of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay.
Hettinger said the state has been conducting fish management surveys of Elk and other large inland lakes since the late 1800s. She said the simultaneous lake floor research this summer will make the 2022 fish survey particularly valuable.
Hettinger said residents of Elk Lake can expect to observe buoys with DNR identification during the week of June 6. She cautioned that, to avoid entanglement, boaters should not pass between near-shore buoys and the shoreline.
The buoys will mark DNR trap nets and fyke nets close to shore as well as gill nets on the lake bottom, with exact net positioning each day determined by a random number generator. Nets will contain fish for several hours before DNR staff arrive to measure and release the catch.
Later in the summer, lakeshore residents may observe two boats roaming the water after dark.
“I usually try to notify the sheriff’s department and our local COs [conservation officers] when we do that, “ Hettinger said, “because that is one thing that people will notice … it looks like spacecraft. The boat is entirely lit up, it’s noisy … and there’s two people on the front, all lit up, scooping fish. So people’s first inclination is usually that it’s inappropriate activity, and there’s typically a few calls that come in.”
The night boats will be electrofishing Elk, releasing a pulsed current of 220 volts which briefly stuns fish so they can be measured and released. Hettinger said the technique allows the DNR to count fish they would be unlikely to catch otherwise.
Between netting and electrofishing, Hettinger estimated the expected catch at 1,000 to 1,500 fish. She said this summer’s survey will run more gear than the most recent DNR survey in 2008, when the catch was just over 800 fish.
“We had cisco [in 2008], we had lake trout. Bunch of gar, bunch of whitefish. A few pike, lots and lots of rock bass, and one lone walleye.”
Hettinger would like to see more species represented this year.
“What I’m really hoping to see is good numbers of those forage species — sand shiners, common shiners, emerald shiners, that kind of thing. I want to see decent representation from coregonus like cisco and whitefish. I want to see some lake trout … and a few panfish in there for good measure … my biggest concern is I really want to see more of those brown trout show up in the catch.”
The mystery of the brown trout is one of many questions the survey will help answer. Counts of cisco, for example, will help biologists track what Hettinger said has been a multi-decade decline in inland lake cisco, driven largely by invasive mussels. She said warming trends in lakes downstate are also not good for the coldwater fish. The data the DNR collects this summer will inform future cisco protection and habitat improvement statewide.
Hettinger also said she expects the survey to document what she has heard anecdotally — that the invasive round goby is now present in Elk Lake.
Missing brown trout
Jim Chamberlin, owner of Fish with Jim Outfitters, has been fishing Elk Lake since 2014. He said he tends to catch lake trout and steelhead in Elk, along with cisco and the occasional muskellunge.
Chamberlin shares Hettinger’s concerns about what is happening to the stocked brown trout in Elk.
“When we’re out there, doing what we do, we should have caught at least one, right? I haven’t caught one. Not one. Zero. I have not seen one single brown trout out there. Now Torch — last year we caught 320.”
The high catch in Torch may not be a coincidence. Chamberlin said he has observed brown trout moving through the Chain of Lakes.
“Two years ago I saw a bunch of them in the Torch River, and literally watched them follow a perch migration up the river into Torch. But it was a few hundred of them — it wasn’t like it was thousands of them.”
He thinks brown trout which travel to Torch may prefer the lake structure there, as it contains more points with steep dropoffs than Elk.
Hettinger said the theory that stocked fish are straying upstream to Torch Lake is supported by anecdotal reports from multiple Torch Lake anglers of an increased brown trout catch. She plans to fin clip the trout she stocks next year, so anglers can help track the fish.
Hettinger said that a certain amount of the stocked brown trout are likely lost to predation.
“Lake trout are notoriously gluttonous, and they really like fish right off the hatchery truck.”
Chamberlin also mentioned this theory, though he said he has not found any brown trout in Elk Lake predator fish stomachs.
Invasive mussels
Beyond fish findings, research this summer will provide an unprecedented look at Elk Lake’s depths. Simultaneous with the DNR’s fish survey, a team of NMC students led by faculty Hans Van Sumeren and John Lutchko will dive remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs) carrying high-definition cameras, lights, and acoustic sonar to map and record imagery of the lake floor.
The team will be supported by ESLA volunteer boaters. Van Sumeren, director of the Great Lakes Water Studies Institute at NMC, said the partnership provides a unique opportunity for students studying for a degree in Marine Technology.
“The idea was that this is now a lab experience for our students, in an applied, real-world way … and this gives the students a different perspective of completing their assignment, because the product of their work represents value to that association.”
The NMC team’s imagery of the lake floor will indicate the status of invasive mussels in Elk Lake. Bob Campbell, President of the Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association, said the question of what is happening in Elk’s benthic zone was a driving factor in contacting Van Sumeren.
“There’s no question there’s zebra mussels here … but I think the broader opinion is that their numbers are way down. And the question then becomes, are their numbers down because they’ve eaten themselves out of house and home? They’ve feasted so much on the phytoplankton … that there’s just not that much in the water anymore.”
Campbell said ESLA takes annual readings of water clarity using a Secchi disk.
“Almost on a linear scale, the water clarity — it gets clearer and clearer. A lot of people think, oh boy, super-clear water, that’s a fabulous, great thing. And you know, it’s not necessarily a good thing because that water’s too clear, maybe, because it’s sterile. And sterile means there’s not phytoplankton, there’s not stuff you need out there for life to get rolling and progress up a food chain.”
In addition to zebra mussels, the NMC team’s ROVs will be able to observe if quagga mussels are present in Elk Lake. Quagga mussels are capable of living in lower depths and colder water, consistent with Elk’s conditions.
“If they are present,” Campbell said, “and we have no reason to think that right now … but if they’re present … it’s like, game over. Look what quaggas have done to Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. The salmon fishery has just collapsed.”
Van Sumeren said invasive mussels have significantly impacted his work. He said Great Lakes researchers no longer need to turn on their lights at 200 feet of depth because mussel filtration has made the water so clear. And what they see when they’re down there is striking.
“I think back to my early days in the Great Lakes when no mussels were in the lakes … now, when we go into Lake Huron and do work in 3, 4, 500 feet of water, we see carpets of quagga mussels, sometimes 2, 3, 4 inches thick on the bottom of the lake. It’s absolutely unbelievable how quickly they’ve been able to adapt.”
Should Van Sumeren’s team observe quagga mussels in Elk, it would be the first observation in the Elk River Chain of Lakes, though not the first appearance in Michigan’s inland waters. According to the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network, quaggas have been observed in multiple lakes connected to Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, including Upper Herring Lake in Benzie County, Portage Lake in Manistee County, North Bar Lake in Leelanau County, Crooked Lake in Emmet County, and Mullett Lake in Cheboygan County. All but one of these observations first occurred in the past five years.
Campbell said the possibility of spreading quaggas and other invasive species should motivate stronger preventative measures around Elk Lake. He said ESLA is currently advocating for a pre-launch boat wash station as part of a planned expansion at Whitewater Township Park.
Depth exploration and remnant species
Researchers this summer may also make discoveries linked to the lake’s past.
During the 2008 fish survey on Elk Lake, DNR biologists found naturally reproducing lake trout with an unusual appearance. As previously reported in the Record-Eagle, biologists published an analysis of the trout in 2017. Using genetic testing, the researchers demonstrated the fish were likely a remnant, self-sustaining population of wild Lake Michigan lake trout.
The finding was remarkable. According to the report, Lake Michigan strains of lake trout were believed to be eradicated by the 1950s, due to commercial fishing, habitat loss, and sea lamprey predation. The Elk Lake remnant trout, which were separated from Lake Michigan by dam construction in 1856, may now help reestablish naturally reproducing lake trout in Lake Michigan.
This summer’s research will contribute to knowledge of the remnant trout, which prefer to occupy the deepest part of Elk Lake. The NMC’s ROV imagery of Elk Lake’s depths may help identify where the trout are spawning.
Van Sumeren may also find evidence of an animal which has more recently vanished from the Great Lakes.
Diporeia, a crustacean resembling a tiny shrimp, used to be so abundant that Van Sumeren could not count them.
“I started doing deep lake work in the early 90s with remotely operated vehicles … and one of the things that always stood out is we’d be diving on the bottom of one of the Great Lakes at several hundred feet below the surface — it was dark … and then when you turned your lights on, and you’re flying along the bottom, those diporeia and all those other bottom planktons would be dancing all over in front of the lights of the ROV. They’d shoot up in front of you, and you would see them by the hundreds or thousands as you’re moving … Now, in the 2020s, we see one or two. Every now and then. The change just visually without being quantitative is dramatic.”
Thomas Nalepa, a retired research biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, was studying invertebrates in the Great Lakes when zebra mussels first arrived. He said the simultaneous change he observed in the diporeia still haunts him.
“It’s a glacial relic, it’s one of the few organisms that you find in deeper water in the Great Lakes. And, all of a sudden, it started to disappear … in some places it went from 10,000 per square meter in the spring to zero by the fall … We did all kinds of laboratory studies, and still … we don’t know what the reason is — why zebra mussels and now quagga mussels are having such a negative impact on diporeia.”
According to Nalepa, there is a possibility that diporeia still live in Elk and Torch Lake.
“I’ve often wanted to study and look at the population in Elk Lake, Torch Lake … They’re not abundant as they [were] in Lake Michigan, but there are populations there. I’ve always wondered what the heck has happened to them.”
In 2007, a team of high school students led by members of ESLA and the Three Lakes Association conducted a benthic survey of Elk Lake, Torch Lake, and Lake Bellaire which found diporeia at average densities of 140 per square meter. Van Sumeren said that if diporeia have survived in Elk Lake, the NMC team will be able to see them on camera this summer.
Van Sumeren and the students will also observe lake floor features, including human and geological artifacts.
“We could find random logs or trees or rocks from when the glaciers left, to when logging might have occurred … you might find a sunken boat, an ice shanty from days gone by, snowmobiles.”
Finally, using sonar, students will map the lake floor in specific areas. Van Sumeren said he is not aware of anyone previously mapping Elk Lake with the resolution the NMC team will achieve. He said Elk is like many lakes, in that its bathymetry, substrate composition, and bottom features are still, to a large degree, unknown.
“To put it in perspective, the Great Lakes as they sit today are only five to 10 percent mapped with any resolution ... it’s worse than the ocean. The world ocean — if you put them all together — is only about 20 percent mapped … We know more about the surface of the moon at much higher resolution than we do this planet.”
