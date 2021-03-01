Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers during the evening. Winds diminishing later on. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with occasional snow showers during the evening. Winds diminishing later on. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.