Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.