Wendy Schlosser, the temporary principal of Royhart Middle School has been approved as the school’s permanent principal. It was made official at the Royhart school board meeting on Wednesday.
Schlosser feels that being a school principal gives her the chance to positively benefit an entire school in the way a teacher can benefit their own class.
“As a teacher, you’re able to affect a small group of kids each year,” said Schlosser. “Going into the administration, you’re able to affect an entire building, change the way things happen, change the way education is perceived in the school and in the community.”
Schlosser has been acting as the school’s temporary principal since last July, when a vacancy was created by the school’s former principal, Danielle Alterio, leaving the area. At the time, Schlosser was earning an administrative certification from Niagara University. The school board gave her a chance as an interim principal to see how she would manage.
Schlosser started as a Royhart Middle School teacher in 2009, and taught 5th grade social studies as well as language arts. She also spent some time as a 6th grade reading teacher, and during the Covid pandemic she started teaching 6th grade science as well.
“I was certified as an elementary education teacher,” said Schlosser. “So you really need to have that little bit of knowledge in everything in order to make your entire classroom work.”
Since she’s become principal, Schlosser has given credit to the staff at Royhart Middle in helping her make the transition from teacher to administrator, which she considered to be her biggest challenge in the job so far.
“The staff here is amazing,” said Schlosser. “They have taken me on and lifted me up so I can make the difficult decisions that need to be made.”
Schlosser feels ready to take on the responsibilities as a principal, feels eager to see how her students grow, and is grateful that she has excellent people working with her to help her along the way.
“There’s so much going on, so many good things happening,” said Schlosser. “and we owe it all to our teachers who want to push these initiatives forward. It’s a lot of fun to watch, and a lot of fun to support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.