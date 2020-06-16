Voters in the Royalton Hartland school district returned three incumbent trustees to office alongside approving the school board's 2020-2021 budget and a pair of pitches for new capital reserve funds, according to the district's Tuesday tally of absentee ballots cast in an unprecedented school election cycle.
The board's $27.3 million budget won public approval by a 923-510 vote.
Trustees Carol Blumrick, Tom Brigham and Jeff Waters were returned to office after getting 925 votes, 896 votes and 766 votes respectively. Melissa Bundrock received 759 votes and past trustee Jason Wilhelm received 461 votes.
Proposition 2, regarding establishment of a capital reserve fund for replacing smart boards, computers and the like, was approved by a vote of 1,005 to 427.
Proposition 3, regarding establishment of a capital reserve fund for replacing vehicles, machinery and equipment, was OK'd on a 969-462 vote.
District Clerk Margie Masters reported the election results via email about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Counting of the ballots — all absentee (paper) ballots, per Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order making school elections statewide mail-driven events, no live polling, due to the COVID-19 crisis — by law could not begin until after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Voter turnout in this year's Roy-Hart election was 1,433 residents, more than four times the five-year average turnout, 307 residents.
