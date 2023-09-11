Residents of the town of Royalton voted to approve a benefits program for its senior volunteer firefighters.
In the Town of Royalton Fire Protection District, which is served by the Terry’s Corners and Wolcottsville companies, residents voted in favor of implementing the state-sanctioned Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) in a 143-22 vote.
In Gasport’s fire district, which is serviced by Gasport Chemical Hose Fire Co., residents voted 18-7 in favor of the program.
Similar to a retirement program for volunteer firefighters, LOSAP provides senior members with compensation based on years of service with their fire company. The compensation is paid by property owners in the fire district.
The goal of the program is to incentivize volunteer firefighters to serve longer with their company as membership numbers have continued to fall.
Starting Jan. 1, senior members of town-based fire companies will be eligible to receive monthly payments.
The amount that a firefighter gets paid per month is based on a system of points earned for their length and extent of service with the fire company. A firefighter is eligible to receive benefits once they turn 65 and can receive up to $400 per month.
Currently, the estimated annual program cost in the Royalton Fire Protection District is approximately $117,000. In the Gasport district, the estimated annual cost is $42,000.
The Village of Middleport is also looking into a LOSAP for Middleport Fire Department and plans to hold a special election on the question before the end of the year. Town supervisor Dan Bragg said Royalton would aim to enter into an inter-municipal agreement with Middleport’s district in an effort to drive down the costs of administering the program.
“When you pile everything together, the more the merrier. Right now it’s all individual,” Bragg said.
