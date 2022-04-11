A resolution passed in the Royalton town board meeting yesterday authorizing Supervisor Daniel Bragg to send a letter to the town of Lockport in order to assist someone on the border of the two towns.
Scot Snath of Royalton owns property on Akron Road and is looking to build a house there over the summer. No water service is available in the area from Royalton. Snath is asking Lockport to tie his property into the Town of Lockport’s water system.
“The town of Lockport line is right there,” said Bragg. “They have water service right there. We have no water service there, and we don’t have any intentions for the short term, and he wants his house built there.”
Bragg said that Snath has already contacted the town to ask for permission to tie his water into their town’s system, and that Lockport has agreed. The letter being sent out by the town of Royalton is to give permission to Lockport to set up the water system on Royalton’s side of the town border.
“His house will be in Royalton,” said Bragg. “but it’s right where the two towns come together.”
Snath made the initial request to tie his water system to Lockport at a Royalton town board work session earlier this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.