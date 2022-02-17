Last night, a resolution on whether to approve a zoning amendment in Gasport was tabled until next month’s Royalton town board meeting. The vote on the law was originally scheduled for that night.
The law would rezone the 7691 Rochester Road, Gasport, from “residential/agricultural,” to “light industrial.” According to Royalton councilman Josh Walker, the current owners of the property want to set up storage units on the land, along with two potential buildings which could be permitted under the “light industrial” designation.
Residents near the property in question had recently been reaching out to members of the Royalton town board to voice opposition to the rezoning, asking for clarification on what would classify “light industry.”
“Primarily, it was the unknown,” said Walker. “It was the fact that there was no clarification on the exact intention of what the rezoning was for. Once you clarify it as light industrial, then there’s nothing to prohibit them from going to the farthest end of what light industry would include.”
Postponing the vote was recommended during the meeting by Royalton supervisor Daniel Bragg, who stated he wanted to know more before putting it to a vote. Bragg’s suggestion initially wasn’t taken by the board, though they later changed their minds after no motion could be reached to vote on the law.
“I didn’t think that we had enough information.” said Bragg. “we’re not sure yet, and we want to make sure that our vote is correct.”
Bragg stated that if there’s any information that can help sway the decision, that it should be sent to the Royalton town clerk’s office. The proposed law will be up again for a vote at the next Royalton town board meeting on at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.