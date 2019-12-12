A State Supreme Court justice reserved decision Thursday on Niagara County's challenge to New York’s Green Light Law, while a new plaintiff sought to join the case.
Justice Frank Caruso said he would grant the state attorney general and the attorney for Mario J. Gregori Jr. until Jan. 16 to submit written arguments on why the North Tonawanda lawyer should or should not be allowed to join the county’s lawsuit that seeks to block implementation of the Green Light Law, which permits people to apply for a driver’s license without regard to their immigration status.
In an order to show cause, issued on Tuesday, Caruso ruled that he would consider the arguments.
Gregori contends that he is a resident and voter in Niagara County and has standing to become part of the lawsuit because the other plaintiffs in the case, county government, the county clerk, the county legislature and the county board of elections and elections commissioners, are all government agencies that may not make the same arguments in seeking to overturn the law that a private citizen would make.
In his application to intervene in the case, Gregori argues that Green Light license applicants are not required to provide the same types of identifying documents that other residents use when requesting a driver’s license. Because of that, Gregori claims they could also register to vote, under the Motor Voter Law, without proving they are citizens and eligible to cast a ballot.
Assistant Attorney General Joel Terragnoli, representing Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder, told Caruso, “We think there are a bunch of procedural flaws (in the county’s case) and we think this case should be gone.”
Terragnoli told Caruso the case should be dismissed because County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski “doesn’t have the standing to challenge” the law. He also dismissed claims by Jastrzemski and others in county government that complying with the Green Light requirements would force them to violate federal reporting law and face possible criminal charges.
“It’s not a criminal statute, it’s civil,” Terragnoli said. “Being an illegal immigrant is not a crime. It’s a civil offense.”
The assistant attorney general also told Caruso that the U.S. Department of Justice, in other case filings, has indicated that the statute county officials are concerned about is “not actively enforced.”
Terragnoli said the county’s lawyers had failed to demonstrate that the Green Light Law would increase voter fraud and suggested that Gregori’s efforts to intervene as a voter was “an eleventh hour application to bring in a citizen who might have standing.”
The county’s special counsel in the case, John Ciampoli, an election law expert from Central Islip, told Caruso the plaintiff’s standing comes from the concerns of county residents.
“This is an issue of concern to the citizens,” he said. “The purpose of this law favors those in the country illegally and gives them superior rights to those legally in the country.”
Ciampoli said the Green Light Law isn’t about driver’s licenses at all.
“A lot of what this is about is the ballot box,” he told Caruso. “They’ve created a new avenue for fraud. The state will allow illegal aliens to vote. It’s a raid on the ballot box.”
The special counsel also claimed New York was interfering in the role of the federal government.
“It is the state of New York interjecting itself into the foreign policy and immigration policy of the United States,” Ciampoli said.
Ciampoli also attacked the state’s claim that immigrants provide a benefit when they are able to work and drive vehicles.
“Take a look at New York City,” he said. “They can’t buy cars there. They can’t afford parkings paces. There is no benefit to New York.”
And Ciampoli said Jastrzemski was ready to defy the state when the law takes effect on Monday.
“It is our intention, should someone present themselves, and there is a reason to believe they are here illegally, we intend to refer them to a state Department of Motor Vehicles office,” Ciampoli said.
That brought a warning from Assistant New York Solicitor General Linda Fang.
“The clerk will do what the clerk will do and we will reserve the right to take whatever action we will take next week,” Fang told the court.
That action could include Jastrzemski’s removal from office by the governor.
