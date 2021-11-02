'Sailing Past,' a song about Wilson resurfaces 26-years later

Daniel Kiely passed on December 31, 2002, but his words did not.
A published writer, his words remains in various literary journals, but there is also a body of work that he gave to Jim McHenry one summer in 1994. The lyrics of many songs were presented to McHenry at the end of the season and in 1995 McHenry recorded one of them at a Lockport TV Christmas special called, “Sailing Past.”
McHenry said he was playing at the Boathouse in Wilson and he wanted Kiely to write some songs about the Boathouse and about Wilson.
“We were in school together, pretty much,” McHenry said. “He’s a writer, he wrote novels and all sorts of things, and he’d come out and watch us play.”
Both McHenry and Kiely graduated from Wilson High School, Kiely in 1972 as the valedictorian and McHenry in 1973. Kiely would go onto graduating cum laude in 1976 from Harvard University, majoring in government.
The song, “Sailing Past,” was about Kiely’s love for the Town of Wilson and visiting friends at the local pub, said Buc Williams who did the audio for the Christmas Show at the Lockport Taylor Theater in 1995. He said he was looking through his attic and found a master tape of the show and then heard “Sailing Past.”
“I loaded it up and listened to it and started thinking about how great it would be to re-record this song and make a full blown record of it,” Williams said in a description posted on the song’s YouTube page. “I was thinking about writing a song about Wilson myself, but how cool would it be to record Dan’s song and make a video to go with it!”
McHenry was onboard, as was Phil Jackson, owner of SongMaster Records and Lockport native.
“We produced it, then Buc got a hold of Jim, then told me about it,” Jackson said and noted that he likes to help local musicians.
“I thought the whole thing was it was a great, great thing to do. That’s how it came about.”
The song, and accompanying video can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EzUroLqDOSk.
It features McHenry, Williams and Eric Koch all playing acoustic guitar. Koch also plays the bass and Jackson played piano and drums. On lead vocals is McHenry.
“First of all,” McHenry said. “We wanted to do it memory of Dan Kiely and celebrate his life and what he did, because he passed with not much fanfare. But people loved him and they’re really responding to this quite nicely. So, we’re going ahead and setting up scholarships for the music department and for the literary department, just to give something back to the town where we were raised.”
Scholarships of $500 for the students will be determined by the head of each department, music and literary, as well as a member of Kiely’s family. It will be for students without other financial scholarships and be based on the arts for creativity and imagination, not grade point average.
The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/wilson-high-school-music-department?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3NxhJSaDzFMHwKcxxxDNYTH6SqP09V0xmtU3F79FjoDAds7oqHMlT1-yQ.
At the time of this writing, $800 has been raised.
