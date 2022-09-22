Saturday is a Free Fishing Day in New York state.
On Free Fishing days, both New York residents and non-residents may fish fresh waters without a fishing license. All other fishing regulations remain in effect. The state Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app (for iOS and Android) has a "Tackle Box" feature that provides information on state fishing regulations, waterbodies, state-operated fishing access sites, stocking information and even photos to help identify fish likely found in a certain river, lake or stream.
More information about freshwater fishing is available at: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/fishing.html .
Six Free Fishing days are scheduled each year to encourage outdoor activity that contributes to the economy and helps support fish and wildlife conservation. The last one this year is scheduled for Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
