Mike Stawicki is continuing a 15-year tradition, a Halloween display on Crosby Avenue that offers a little “something for everyone.”
The haunting features? Pumpkins, zombies, Beetlejuice, werewolves, coffins, various lights and scary characters, and 10-foot skeletons.
That last bit of decor was purchased at Home Depot, where it has been selling so well that the big-box tool and appliance store decided to partner with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to raise $100,000 through “Skeletons for St. Jude”.
Every year, Stawicki said, people who tour his Halloween display offer donations, and this year he’ll be able to point them towards a QR code set up in front of his house so donors can put their money towards a cause that he supports wholeheartedly.
“I have a seven-year old daughter, and if, God forbid, something happened?” I’d want her to be there,” Stawicki said.
To date, the charity has raised more than $250,000. More information can be found at skeletonsforhope.org.
Along Crosby Avenue, as of Thursday night, three houses were fully decorated for Halloween: Stawicki’s, his brother-in-law’s and his mother-in-law’s. They’re all neighboring, so passing pedestrians walk straight into what seems like a horror movie and don’t come out until they’ve walked several more yards on sidewalk through the terrifying display.
“I don’t hire actors or use jump scares,” Stawicki said. “There’s more ways to scare people.”
Indeed, the props and statues, not to mention animatronics, show Stawicki understands how to scare without being intrusive.
“I love Halloween. Once it ends I go out and find some more stuff for next year,” he said.
Stawicki said an unrelated neighbor’s house was the next target of his decorating and that should be done by opening night, tonight.
The scary fun starts at 27 Crosby Ave., any time between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. the next two Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus Halloween night. Admission is free.
