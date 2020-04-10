Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has confirmed that a resident at the Schoellkopf Health Center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Hospital spokesperson Pat Bradley said the individual is now in isolation and is being treated by Memorial's infectious disease expert.
"We are continuing to take all measures we can to protect the residents and staff and to keep the infection from spreading," Bradley said.
The confirmed case involving a resident follows confirmation earlier this week of a positive diagnosis of a staff member at Schoellkopf.
