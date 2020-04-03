ALBANY -- Decrying a "federal leadership void" in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, Sen. Chuck Schumer urged President Donald Trump Thursday to appoint a top military official to oversee the nation's response to the escalating pandemic.
Schumer, the Senate minority leader, contended a military "czar" is needed to coordinate the national response and end the current "patchwork" approach for attempting to address medical equipment shortages.
The senator said the military officer should be empowered to to use the federal Defense Production Act to get companies to ramp up increased production and distribution of supplies needed by health care workers.
But Trump, in a tweet, noted Navy Rear Admiral John Polowczyk is overseeing the distribution of supplies at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Somebody please explain to Cryin’ Chuck Schumer that we do have a military man in charge of distributing goods, a very talented Admiral, in fact," Trump wrote. "New York has gotten far more than any other State, including hospitals & a hospital ship, but no matter what, always complaining. It wouldn’t matter if you got ten times what was needed, it would never be good enough.”
In Albany, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that during national disasters such as the pandemic,there need to be a consistent national response rather than each of the states developing their own strategies for tackling the situation.
On Thursday, Cuomo highlighted the fact that 21,000 health care workers from outside New York have signed up to assist the state's hospitals with the growing crisis.
"I thank them for their dedication and passion to the mission of public health," he said, noting New York is poised to "return the favor" to other states.
An estimated 60,000 New Yorkers have now signaled that they wlll also volunteer in the effort.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
