The Royalton-Hartland school board has approved the employment of a second school resource officer from Middleport Police Department.
Per the agreement between the district and the Village of Middleport that was approved unanimously by the school board Wednesday, one officer will be stationed at the middle school and high school in the village and another will be stationed at the elementary school in Gasport.
Officer Jonathan Wolcott, who was included in a rotation of SROs in the district last year, will return to his post at the middle and high school buildings for all five days of the school week. Officer Logan Yotter will be stationed at the elementary school three days a week and other MPD officers will fill in on the other two days, according to Police Chief John Swick.
This is the second year in which the district is employing school resource officers from MPD. The district determined it was important to station an officer specifically at the elementary school to avoid a single officer going back and forth between Middleport and Gasport.
“People raised the concerns that if we only have one officer and they’re (at the middle school or high school, then who’s in Gasport if there was ever an event there,” district superintendent Jill Heck said.
“It’s not just for the active shooter. We are there for that, but there’s many other reasons to have an SRO,” Swick said.
Besides providing a security presence in schools, SROs can take on other roles such as occasional instructor or counselor for students. Swick pointed to examples from the last school year including helping a student retrieve keys they locked in their car, checking on truancy with home visits and EMS assistance.
In the 2022-2023 school year, MPD officer Joshua Mandaville performed CPR on an unresponsive adult male at the elementary school prior to the arrival of other first responders. Mandaville was recognized in July as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by American Legion, Department of New York, for his life-saving efforts.
