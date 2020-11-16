Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with a few showers possible. High 41F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.