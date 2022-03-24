Karen Gavin is the newest hire at Lockport Fire Department. The second female fire fighter in LFD’s history, Gavin was quick to offer praise to the first, Amy Beechler, who she described as “a rock star.”
Gavin has been working in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for 10 years now, with Rural Metro Ambulance and for Twin City Ambulance, and earned her paramedic certificate last year. She knows several of the firefighters from her work and couldn’t be happier to be a part of the department surrounded by “humble” first responders who, she said, deserve all the gratitude for their service, despite not being in the limelight.
Interim Chief Luca Quagliano said that Gavin is a trailblazer for the department. She is the first female recruit to ever complete the department’s 2016 revamped agility test on the first try. The test is the just the beginning for Gavin who will be going to the Fire Academy on April 3 and graduate July 15.
Gavin is replacing Hunter Bogofian who resigned last week upon getting a job closer to home, Quagliano said.
Gavin was training at Public Safety Training Facility on Niagara Street Extension directly before meeting with the Union, Su & Journal. Assistant Chief Rob Haley said that crews come to the facility multiple times during the week to keep continuously trained and ready for any service call.
“They’re going through what we call ‘The Maze’ and they’re doing it without being able to see anything, just by feeling,” Haley said. “There’s obstacles they have to overcome without being able to see them and they’re doing it all while breathing on their masks with the air in order to simulate real-life experience being in a fire.”
Shortly after completing the simulation Gavin was tired, but willing to talk about herself, the training and the LFD.
“It’s vigorous. It’s exciting,” Gavin said. “I was there with my friend – who was blindfolded – going through a scenario where we both were running out of air. We used to work together on the ambulance, too, so it was good that we had that rapport – prior communication with one another – but it was all so intense, because I felt extra responsible and accountable for him.”
Gavin also said that working for the LFD was “a great opportunity.”
“It’s a great organization, it’s serving the community, it’s adventurous. I can use my abilities to their maximum. I love the medical aspect of it,” she said. “I want my kids and family to be proud of what I do.”
