An increased police presence and student bag checks were ordered for Lockport High School today after a threatening message was found in the school on Thursday.
Lockport Police Department is investigating the threat, which came in the form of an unsigned, handwritten message on a bathroom stall wall.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley released a statement Thursday afternoon confirming the investigation and institution of heightened security measures.
“The district treats all threats seriously and immediately referred this matter to local law enforcement authorities, who are currently investigating the matter. The district is fully cooperating with the investigation,” Bradley said in the statement. “At this point, we are not able to determine whether the message constitutes a credible threat.”
Additional security measures, including K9 sweeps Thursday night and today and increased police presence on campus today, were implemented at the high school. Bag checks were to be undertaken, as well, Bradley said.
Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call LPD at 433-7700.
Police Chief Steven Abbott described the note in the bathroom as “a concerning message,” while declining to disclose the verbiage since the matter is under investigation.
Niagara County Undersheriff Michael Filicetti confirmed that some of his staff will be providing assistance to LPD today.
