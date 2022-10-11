This photo, provided by the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James on Aug. 28, shows some of the 296 firearms, including 177 ghost guns, that were surrendered to law enforcement at a gun buy-back event hosted by her office and the Utica Police Department. The attorney general’s office has tightened rules on gun buybacks after a critic of the policy boasted online about receiving $21,000 in gift cards for weapon parts made on a 3D printer. (Office of New York Attorney General via AP)