Senate: Trump campaign's Russia contacts posed 'grave' threat    

ASSOCIATED PRESSIn March 2018, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., held a hearing to examine efforts to secure state election systems and to safeguard against foreign meddling in elections. The Republican-led committee on Tuesday released its fifth and final report in its investigation, concluding that the Kremlin launched an aggressive effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential contest on behalf of Donald Trump.