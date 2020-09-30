The Seneca Gaming Corp. announced late Wednesday that it is laying off roughly 300 employees at Seneca Niagara Casino and Resort and its two other casino properties in Western New York.
A statement issued by a gaming corporation spokesperson indicated that the move was related to the ongoing impacts of the global pandemic.
“While we are eager to resume full operations as quickly and safely as possible, we must continue to exercise an abundance of caution in providing the safest environment for our employees and guests," the gaming corporation said in its statement. "Unfortunately, the challenging parameters created by the global pandemic have made it necessary for us to lay off approximately 300 team members from across our operations. We have reached out to each one of the impacted team members and will work with them, wherever possible, to place them in open positions within the corporation. As soon as the situation allows, our goal is to restore and grow our operations with a full and committed team.”
