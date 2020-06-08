Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will reopen on June 18, with nation-owned casinos in Buffalo and Allgany to follow later in the month and at the beginning of July.
The Seneca Niagara Gaming Corp. announced the reopening dates on Monday.
Under the schedule, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino will reopen on June 25 and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino on July 2. The Nation’s Class II gaming sites in Irving, Salamanca and Cuba will also open at limited capacity on June 18.
Seneca Gaming officials said all of the properties will open with strict health and safety protocols in place. Each property will initially open at limited capacity and at reduced hours. Seneca Gaming Corp. will issue specific operational details, including protocols, hours of operation and areas of operation on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.